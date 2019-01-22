Trending Now
Is Press TV Journo Caught in Crossfire as Trump Intensifies Iran Standoff?
A little over a week into the arrest of the senior journalist working for Iran’s Press TV, the case has become a big controversy shrouded in mystery.
Story of Iranian Sherlock Holmes Published in Collection of World Detective...
Story of Iran’s first detective novel has been published in a collection of detective stories compiled by American author Christopher Richmond.
Culture of Hijab in Iran; From Past to Present
The Iranian community has been observing some form of Islamic dress code (hijab) since the ancient times – the Achaemenid era in particular – up to now.
‘No Report Yet on Iranian Casualties in Israeli Airstrikes on Syria’
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi says there is no [reliable] information yet on the casualties of Iranian military forces in the latest Israeli airstrikes on Syria.
Iranian Leader Calls for Strenghtening Scientific Growth
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei urged greater efforts to strenghten Iran’s scientific progress.
Switzerland Runs Payment Channel for Iran Drug Trade
The Swiss government has finalised an independent payment mechanism for trade with Iran, which could be used to import drug and grain to the country.
Iran Takes Part in Spain’s Fitur Tourism Exhibit
The 39th International Tourism Fair of Spain known as Fitur, has opened in Madrid on Wednesday with Iranian exhibitors taking part to introduce Iranian tourist attractions.
A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 23
IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Says US Oil Sanctions on Iran Futile
The speaker of Iran’s parliament said the US has failed to cut down to zero Iran’s oil trade, in a clear defeat for Donald Trump administration in its maximum pressure campaign against Tehran.
Tomato Harvest Begins in Southern Iran
Hormozgan province in south of Iran these days provides most of the country's tomatoes, and the largest part is produced in Parsian county in the west of the country.
Any Negotiation with US Futile: Iranian Official
A senior Iranian official says the US has failed in the Iran nuclear deal test and it cannot be trusted anymore in any field.
Iran’s Regional Influence Cannot Be Eliminated: Parl Speaker
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani says Iran’s influence in the region is invincible, as the Islamic Revolution has progressed so great that the enemies’ big plots would reach nowhere.
Iran Calls Germany’s Ban of Mahan Air “Unjustifiable”
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has described as hasty and unjustifiable the decision made by Germany to withdraw landing permission for Iran’s Mahan Air and said the move breaks the spirit of long-standing relations underway between Iran and Germany.