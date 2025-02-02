Iran celebrates a year of milestones in space industry

Hassan Salarieh, head of the Iranian Space Agency, highlighted the accomplishments during a ceremony commemorating National Space Technology Day, attended by President Massoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials.

Among the key achievements was the successful launch of the Pars-1 satellite in March, a remote-sensing satellite capable of capturing images with a resolution of 15 meters.

Iran also launched the Chamran satellite, a research satellite aimed at testing orbital control and correction systems. The mission, carried out by the Qaem 100 solid-fuel satellite carrier, marked the third consecutive successful launch of the carrier, solidifying its reliability.

In November, the private sector achieved a historic milestone by independently constructing and launching the Hodhod and Kowsar satellites.

Iran successfully injected a 300-gram payload into low Earth orbit using the Simorgh satellite carrier, which also tested an orbital transfer block, a critical step toward reaching higher orbits.

Salarieh also noted progress in infrastructure, including the Chabahar National Space Center, which is 80% complete and expected to serve as a gateway for international launches.

Other advancements include the development of satellite image reception stations and enhanced laboratory capacities.