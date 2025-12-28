Three Iranian satellites successfully deployed to low earth orbit from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport

The launch, involving the satellites Zafar-2, Paya, and the second version of Kowsar, was carried out on Sunday at 16:48 local time in Iran, with all three spacecraft accurately inserted into their designated low Earth orbits.

Zafar-2 was designed and built by engineers at Iran’s University of Science and Technology, Paya was produced by the aerospace division of Iran Electronics Industries, and the second version of Kowsar was developed by the Iranian knowledge-based firm OmidFaza.

The three satellites are dedicated Earth-observation platforms intended for imaging and data transmission purposes.

The imagery and data they generate have diverse applications, including forest surveillance, agricultural monitoring, climate change analysis, and the management of natural resources.

In agriculture, detailed data on land conditions, soil moisture levels, crop health, and weather forecasts enable farmers and agricultural authorities to use water, fertilizers, and pesticides more efficiently, predict potential damage from droughts or pests, and price agricultural products more accurately and sustainably.

Ultimately, these capabilities help reduce market price fluctuations while boosting productivity and overall profitability.