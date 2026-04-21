Will the Iranian national football team participate in the 2026 World Cup?

Regarding the conditions of the national teams’ training camps in various disciplines, Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmed Donya Mali said: “Our training camps were held during the war and we are trying to make up for the backwardness.

We are preparing for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, and the Senegal Olympics.” Regarding the preparations for the national football team to participate in the World Cup, while the United States has taken an Iranian ship hostage in the Strait of Hormuz, Ahmed Donya Mali said: “Our duty as a professional is to have preparations for the national team.

The decision about participating in the World Cup is the responsibility of the government.If the security of our children is ensured and the host country stops its evil, we will participate in the World Cup. If any other country except the United States were to host the World Cup and the Olympics, it would have been taken away from it.

The international community has remained silent about all these crimes. Our first priority is the field, and the sports complex must serve the field.”

In the midst of the US-Israeli war against Iran, US President Trump wrote on his social media account Truth Social: “I welcome the Iranian national football team to the World Cup, but I really don’t think it’s appropriate for them to be there. I say this for their lives and safety.”