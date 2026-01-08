Tehran says US interventionism aimed at inciting violence in Iran

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said the US’s positions were not driven by concern for the Iranian people, but were aligned with a policy of “maximum pressure, threats, and interference” in the Islamic Republic’s domestic affairs.

According to the statement, the meddlesome stance seeks to incite violence and terrorism and undermine stability in the country.

The statement emphasized that, under the Iranian Constitution, peaceful protests were recognized and that the government spared no effort to address legitimate public demands within the framework of the law. It added that, while Iran is taking steps to alleviate economic difficulties, a significant portion of these challenges stemmed from the United States’ own all-out economic and financial war against the country through illegal and unjust sanctions.

The ministry noted that Washington’s actions against Iran extended beyond economic pressure and included psychological warfare, media campaigns, spread of false information, threats of military intervention, and incitement to violence and terrorism.

It underlined that such conduct contradicted the principles of the United Nations Charter, peremptory norms of the international law, and the foundations of the international human rights system.

Recalling the long record of US hostility and interference in Iran’s internal affairs, the ministry referred to the 1953 coup against the country’s then-democratically-elected government, US support for Iraq’s Ba’athist regime during the latter’s eight-year-long imposed war on the Islamic Republic, participation alongside the Israeli regime in Tel Aviv’s illegal war on the country in June, and imposition of the unilateral sanctions.

It reminded that these adversarial measures underscored the responsibility of the United Nations and international institutions to uphold the international law, particularly concerning respect for national sovereignty and non-interference.

The ministry called on the international community to recognize the illegal and inhumane nature of unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States, saying the bans directly affected the livelihoods and daily lives of Iranians and constituted crimes against humanity.

The statement concluded by asserting that the Islamic Republic would confront foreign meddling through vigilance, reliance on its Islamic heritage, and strengthened national cohesion, and not allow US policies to undermine its sovereignty, independence, and dignity.

The remarks came after Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi similarly addressed Washington’s uncalled-for statements, reiterating that Iran’s internal affairs were solely the concern of its people.

Recently, President Donald Trump and other American officials alleged that the United States would resort to fresh military aggression against Iran in the event of, what they called, Tehran’s “suppression” of sporadic riots that have followed the decline of rial, the Iranian currency.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly stressed that it would exert due effort to address economic protests, but stands firmly in the face of attempts at derailing protests towards disorder.