Iranian “Janfada” Girls Show Willingness to Defend the Country

The event was part of the “Janfada” campaign — meaning “Ready to Sacrifice Your Life” — a voluntary online registration drive demonstrating the Iranian people’s support for the country’s armed forces.

The “Janfada” campaign began on March 29 to showcase the general readiness of the Iranian people to defend their country in the current critical situation.

The response exceeded expectations. Within just a few days, millions of people registered and declared their willingness to sacrifice their lives for the nation.

The number of registered participants in the campaign has so far reached a staggering 27 million — nearly one-third of Iran’s total population.