IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesReligionSelected

Christmas Eve atmosphere brings festive mood to Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Although Armenian Christians in Iran celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on January 6 according to their religious calendar, parts of Tehran take on a festive Christmas atmosphere each year around December 25, in line with global celebrations.

In the days leading up to Christmas, a number of shops in the capital begin selling Christmas trees, ornaments, and decorative figures.

One of the most notable areas is Mirza-ye Shirazi Street in northern Tehran, which comes alive with seasonal colors due to its proximity to Saint Sarkis Cathedral, one of Iran’s most prominent Armenian churches.

Shop windows along the street are filled with bright Christmas decorations, lights, and items associated with the holiday, while artificial pine trees of various sizes are displayed for sale along the sidewalks.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks