Christmas Eve atmosphere brings festive mood to Tehran

In the days leading up to Christmas, a number of shops in the capital begin selling Christmas trees, ornaments, and decorative figures.

One of the most notable areas is Mirza-ye Shirazi Street in northern Tehran, which comes alive with seasonal colors due to its proximity to Saint Sarkis Cathedral, one of Iran’s most prominent Armenian churches.

Shop windows along the street are filled with bright Christmas decorations, lights, and items associated with the holiday, while artificial pine trees of various sizes are displayed for sale along the sidewalks.

