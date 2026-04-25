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First Group of Iranian Hajj Pilgrims Departs for Saudi Arabia

By IFP Editorial Staff
hajj 2026

The first group of Iranian Hajj pilgrims left Iran today (April 25) for Saudi Arabia.

This comes at a time when a temporary ceasefire is in place between Iran and the US-Israeli war against Iran. Saudi Arabia has been among the supporters of this war.

Despite this, the Saudi Hajj Ministry representative announced yesterday, coinciding with the arrival of Iran’s Hajj representative in the country:

First Group of Iranian Hajj Pilgrims Departs for Saudi Arabia

“According to the plan, the first operational Hajj group from Iran will enter Medina tomorrow. They will perform their rituals in complete security, peace, and comfort. We are waiting for the guests of God with the utmost enthusiasm and respect.”

First Group of Iranian Hajj Pilgrims Departs for Saudi Arabia

Initially planned as a land journey, the pilgrimage is now being conducted by air due to the ceasefire and resumption of flights.

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