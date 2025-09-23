Media WireForeign Policy

Iran’s President congratulates Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended congratulations to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi people on the Kingdom’s National Day.

In his message to King Salman issued on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian highlighted the many commonalities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, describing them as a strong foundation for friendship between the two Muslim nations. He expressed hope that, through mutual efforts, bilateral ties would continue to expand across all fields.

In a separate message to the crown prince, who also serves as the prime minister of the kingdom, the Iranian president voiced optimism that joint efforts and the full use of existing capacities would pave the way for broader cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh in political, economic, and cultural spheres.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks