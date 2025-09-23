Iran’s President congratulates Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

In his message to King Salman issued on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian highlighted the many commonalities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, describing them as a strong foundation for friendship between the two Muslim nations. He expressed hope that, through mutual efforts, bilateral ties would continue to expand across all fields.

In a separate message to the crown prince, who also serves as the prime minister of the kingdom, the Iranian president voiced optimism that joint efforts and the full use of existing capacities would pave the way for broader cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh in political, economic, and cultural spheres.