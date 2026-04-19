Enthusiastic welcome for the surviving crew of the Dena destroyer in Shiraz

The Dena destroyer gained a worldwide reputation after Operation “360” and was finally attacked by an American submarine in international waters on the morning of March 4, 2026, while participating in a joint exercise in India.

In this bitter incident, the Dena sacrificed 104 martyrs to the homeland, of which the bodies of 20 of its heroes still remain immortal. Also, 32 of its brave crew members survived this battle and are known as living witnesses to that epic.

The surviving sailors, after days away from their homeland and with the follow-up efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, finally returned to the embrace of their homeland.

The city of Shiraz witnessed the return of 9 of these stranded sailors on April 19, 1405.