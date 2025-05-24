Iran marks Khorramshahr liberation anniversary

The city was recaptured from Iraqi forces during Operation Beit al-Moqaddas through the joint efforts of Iran’s Army and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The liberation was seen as a turning point in the eight-year conflict, drawing international attention and weakening Iraq’s position in political negotiations.

In recognition of the event’s significance, Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution designated 3 Khordad as the National Day of Resistance, Self-Sacrifice, and Victory, officially recorded in the national calendar.

