Iran’s Leader offers condolences to Ayatollah Sistani over passing of his wife

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has extended his condolences to Iraq's prominent Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, over the demise of his wife.

In a message of condolence to Ayatollah Sistani on Monday, the Leader prayed to Almighty God to bestow divine forgiveness and mercy on her.

Separately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also sent messages of condolences to Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

The late venerable lady passed away on Monday and was laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) in the holy Iraqi city of Karbala with the participation of a large number of mourners and believers.

 

