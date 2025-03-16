IFP ExclusiveFood

Iranian woman sets record by making 137 types of jam

By IFP Editorial Staff

An Iranian woman, Mrs. Mahmoudzadeh, has made headlines by setting a remarkable record for creating 137 different types of jam, earning her a place in the record books.

Her achievement was announced during a New Year’s special program on Iran’s Channel 3.

Mrs. Mahmoudzadeh, a seasoned cook, has spent years perfecting her craft, experimenting with both traditional and unconventional ingredients.

Beyond common fruits like apples and carrots, she has crafted unique jams using black sesame, kiwi, peanuts, cranberries, olives, rhubarb, and green pumpkin.

Her creativity and dedication have not only showcased her culinary skills but also highlighted the diversity of Iranian cuisine.

The record has drawn widespread admiration, with many praising her innovation and passion for cooking.

