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Iran’s Missile Power in the Heart of Public Squares: A Night of Defensive Might

By IFP Editorial Staff

On Tuesday evening, coinciding with the 52nd consecutive night of popular gatherings in squares across all Iranian cities, the IRGC's Aerospace Force displayed ballistic missiles — including Qadr, Fateh, Kheibar, and Khorramshahr — in several public squares.

With only hours remaining until the expiration of the temporary ceasefire declared in the region, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force brought launchers carrying strategic “Qadr,” “Kheibar,” and “Khorramshahr” missiles into the squares, presenting an unfiltered image of Iran’s defensive power in the midst of enthusiastic crowds.

These missile displays took place in Tehran, Yazd, Tabriz, Bushehr, Ahvaz, Kerman, and other cities.

Below, see images of these missiles being paraded among the people in various squares:

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