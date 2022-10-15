Defense Ministry says ready to help meet needs of Iranian auto makers

On Saturday, Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani said the country’s Armed Forced began production of spare parts for use in different industries under the guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He made the comments while visiting Iran’s Electronics Industries, a diversified organization affiliated with the Ministry active in electronics, optics, electro-optics, medical equipment, communications, computer and semiconductors.

The Defense Ministry manufactures spare parts needed in various industries such as aerial, land and maritime transport, oil, petrochemicals, refineries, and medicine, the minister said.

Ashtiani said experts and scientists in the defense sectors had managed to make remarkable achievements by relying on domestic capabilities.

He added that the Defense Ministry and the country’s Armed Forces had prioritized an agenda to extend their technical know-how to other Iranian industries.