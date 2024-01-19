Friday, January 19, 2024
Day two of Iranian air defense drills features e-warfare tactics

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian armed forces have launched day two of major air defense drills marked by a variety of exercises.

The maneuvers featured operations using air defense systems to counter electronic and cyber attacks.

During the exercises, participating troops practiced shooting down targets at low altitude using, for the first time, a domestically developed short-range air defense system called ‘The Ninth of Day.’

The units involved in the drills also used drones to electronically disrupt radars as well as air reconnaissance systems.

The maneuvers also involved intelligence satellites, unmanned aerial vehicles and air defense radars as well as intelligence gathering systems used to spot and take out mock enemy targets.

The drills are carried out jointly by the Iranian Army and Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The war games are being conducted along Iran’s southern coastline with the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Dozens of jets and drones display a raft of modern warfare tactics at different altitudes by hitting mock targets.

Furthermore, a number of advanced military systems are used for the first time during the drills.

Iran’s Armed Forces regularly hold maneuvers to hone their skills and showcase their military prowess.

In recent years, Iranian experts and engineers have made remarkable breakthroughs in developing and manufacturing a broad range of equipment, making the Armed Forces self-sufficient.

