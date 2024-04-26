President Raisi: Iran, Africa determined to expand ties

Addressing the 2nd Iran-Africa International Summit in the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday, President Raisi told the participants from over 30 African Union (AU) member states that the gathering is an indication that both sides are determined to further push their ties.

He drew a contrast between the Iranian and Western approaches towards Africa, saying “The westerners want Africa for themselves, but we want Africa for itself.”

The Iranian president highlighted the African continents’ colonial past when its wealth and resources were plundered.

President Raisi said Iran is ready to share its technological achievements with Africa despite the threats and sanctions by the West, but stressed that the existing problems for financial and money transfer should be removed to achieve the goals.

“We have some capabilities for exporting technical and engineering services, and there are capabilities in Africa. If these capabilities are combined, a complementary economy will be formed,” he said.

He noted that Iran has over 10,000 knowledge-based firms that have catapulted the country’s exports by over two billion dollars, adding their products can help Africa solve its problems in different spheres.

He named agriculture, industry, medicine, healthcare, and building refineries and power plants as some of the areas that can help Iran forge stronger ties with Africa.

“Overseas cultivation is another important capacity. Raw materials can be supplied for all economic operators and production centers by Africa at a reasonable price,” he explained.