Gholamreza Rezaee added that two of the pilgrims have been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia but the kingdom has promised to release them, and the two others have been hospitalized there.

Rezaee quoted doctors as saying that these two pilgrims were not fit physically to return to Iran, and whenever their condition is stable and the doctors allow, they will be transferred to Iran immediately.

Around 83,000 Iranian pilgrims were dispatched to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.