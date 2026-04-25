Rose Harvest and Rosewater Preparation in Memory of the Martyred Students of Minab

In a symbolic gesture to honor the memory of the martyred students of Minab, elementary school children from Mymand took part in harvesting Damask roses (Rosa damascena) in the fields.

Meanwhile, another group of young people from Mymand carried out the rosewater distillation process.

Together, they prepared 168 bottles of rosewater and gifted them to the families of the student martyrs of Minab.

This symbolic gesture pays tribute to the angels of Minab — the children who lost their lives when the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab was struck on the very first day of the US-Israeli war against Iran.