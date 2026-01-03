Iran Futsal head coach Shamsaei nominated for world’s best national team coach award

Futsal Planet has announced its annual list of nominees for the world’s top Futsal figures across various categories, with Shamsaei included among the candidates for the Best Men’s National Team Coach award.

In the 26th edition of the Futsal Planet Awards, Shamsaei will compete for the title against Hicham Dguig of Morocco, Błażej Korczyński of Poland, Oleksandr Kosenko of Ukraine, Marquinhos Xavier Andrade of Brazil, and Matías Raúl Lucuix of Argentina.

Futsal Planet also announced that Iran’s Naft Abadan women’s futsal club has been nominated for the Best Women’s Club Team in the World award. Winners in each category will be selected by a panel of Futsal Planet experts and announced on January 7.