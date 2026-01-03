IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran Futsal head coach Shamsaei nominated for world’s best national team coach award

By IFP Editorial Staff
Vahid Shamsaei

Iran national futsal team head coach Vahid Shamsaei has been nominated for the Best National Team Coach of the Year award by the specialized futsal website Futsal Planet.

Futsal Planet has announced its annual list of nominees for the world’s top Futsal figures across various categories, with Shamsaei included among the candidates for the Best Men’s National Team Coach award.

In the 26th edition of the Futsal Planet Awards, Shamsaei will compete for the title against Hicham Dguig of Morocco, Błażej Korczyński of Poland, Oleksandr Kosenko of Ukraine, Marquinhos Xavier Andrade of Brazil, and Matías Raúl Lucuix of Argentina.

Futsal Planet also announced that Iran’s Naft Abadan women’s futsal club has been nominated for the Best Women’s Club Team in the World award. Winners in each category will be selected by a panel of Futsal Planet experts and announced on January 7.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks