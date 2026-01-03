Iran marks Father’s Day and Men’s Day honoring the birth of Imam Ali

The occasion falls on the 13th of Rajab in the Islamic lunar calendar, which this year corresponds to January 3.

In Iran, Father’s Day and Men’s Day are closely connected to religious beliefs and long-standing cultural traditions.

The day honors fathers and men for their dedication, sacrifices, and essential roles within the family and wider society.

It is seen as an opportunity to recognize their responsibility, compassion, and guidance in nurturing strong family bonds.

Families celebrate by gathering with fathers, grandfathers, and other male relatives, sharing meals, exchanging warm wishes, and spending meaningful time together. Children often give gifts or write heartfelt messages to express their gratitude and admiration.

Imam Ali is widely respected for his bravery, wisdom, justice, and deep sense of humanity. His life and character are viewed as a model of moral leadership, fatherhood, and masculine virtue.