Veteran Iranian actor Saeed Pirdoust dies at 85

Pirdoust passed away at his home on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. He had been hospitalized several times in recent months due to complications related to his illness. His death coincided with his 85th birthday.

Pirdoust was widely recognized as a prominent supporting actor in Iranian cinema, with a career that spanned several decades. He appeared in numerous acclaimed films, including The Deer, Snake’s Tooth, Red, Dirty Hands, Domestic Killer, and There, at the Same Time.

In addition to his work in cinema, Pirdoust was also a familiar figure on Iranian television. His notable television appearances included popular series such as Detective Alavi, and Tiptoe.