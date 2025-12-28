Demise of Bahram Beyzai loss for Iran’s artistic and cultural community: President Pezeshkian

In a message on Sunday evening, Pezeshkian condoled Beyzai’s family and wished eternal peace for the deceased, describing his death as a loss for the country’s artistic and cultural community.

Praising Beyzai’s ability to combine art with thought, history with myth, and drama with Iranian identity, he said the late artist would remain in the memory of the Iranian nation beyond the theater stage and cinema screen.

The President also referred to cinematic works of Beyzai, calling The Fateful Day a heart-touching screenplay and a valuable part of the intellectual and artistic heritage of Iran.

Beyzai, a towering figure of Iranian cinema, theatre, and letters, died on December 26, 2025, at the age of 87. He is considered a stylish and reputable filmmaker and one of the prominent writers of modern Persian theater.

Beyzai made his directorial debut with Downpour (1972), but his international reputation was firmly established with The Little Stranger (1986). Maybe Some Other Time, Killing Mad Dogs, When Fish Fall in Love, The Travelers, and The Death of Yazdgerd are some of his other notable works.