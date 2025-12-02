Fajr International Film Festival continues into sixth day in Shiraz

According to festival organizers, the day’s program brought together filmmakers, critics, students and international guests for a series of conversations on cinematic trends, regional film cooperation and emerging talent.

Multiple competition and non-competition titles were screened throughout the day, followed by Q&A sessions with directors and production teams.

The festival, which this year is hosting delegations from more than 20 countries, has placed particular emphasis on international collaboration, co-production opportunities and dialogue among film professionals.

Several foreign filmmakers and cultural officials who arrived earlier in the week, including delegations from Pakistan, Central Asia and Eastern Europe, continued their participation in the sixth-day events.

Organizers noted that audience turnout in Shiraz has remained strong since the festival opened, with screenings at Shahr-e Aftab reaching near capacity.