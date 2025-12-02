IFP ExclusiveCinema

Iranian film director Asghar Nasiri dies at 63

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian film director and producer Asghar Nasiri has died due to severe respiratory complications, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

He had been hospitalized prior to his passing.

Nasiri, who was also active as an editor and production designer, began his professional career in the early 1990s.

His directorial debut came in 1998 with The War Wounded. Over the following decades, he worked across various genres and produced several films that became known within Iran’s independent cinema scene.

His filmography includes titles such as Slaughterhouse, The Train Driver, Inner Struggle, The Jackal, Minus Eighteen, and Tear and Silence.

Colleagues described him as a versatile filmmaker who contributed to multiple aspects of production.

The House of Cinema, Iran’s main film guild association, issued a statement expressing condolences to the artistic community and extending sympathy to Nasiri’s family and colleagues.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks