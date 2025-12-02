Iranian film director Asghar Nasiri dies at 63

He had been hospitalized prior to his passing.

Nasiri, who was also active as an editor and production designer, began his professional career in the early 1990s.

His directorial debut came in 1998 with The War Wounded. Over the following decades, he worked across various genres and produced several films that became known within Iran’s independent cinema scene.

His filmography includes titles such as Slaughterhouse, The Train Driver, Inner Struggle, The Jackal, Minus Eighteen, and Tear and Silence.

Colleagues described him as a versatile filmmaker who contributed to multiple aspects of production.

The House of Cinema, Iran’s main film guild association, issued a statement expressing condolences to the artistic community and extending sympathy to Nasiri’s family and colleagues.