Funeral of renowned Iranian artist Bahram Beyzaie held in San Francisco

The ceremony was organized at the invitation of the Beyzaie family and Stanford University and was attended by his family members, students, colleagues, and admirers.

The event began with a spiritual chant performed by Mojdeh Shamsaie, actress and Beyzaie’s wife. This was followed by short speeches delivered by Abbas Milani on behalf of Stanford University’s Iranian Studies program, as well as by Beyzaie’s brother, who paid tribute to his life and legacy.

During the ceremony, Shamsaie also read an excerpt from Beyzaie’s renowned play Siavash-Khani, highlighting his lasting contribution to Iranian literature and theater.

The farewell concluded with the playing of “Golbang-e Kohan,” a musical composition by celebrated Iranian musician Hossein Alizadeh, a piece Beyzaie deeply admired.

Beyzaie, known for his profound love of knowledge, nature, and life, was laid to rest in a green and tranquil setting, far from his homeland.

He had lived abroad since 2011, teaching at Stanford University and staging several notable theatrical works.

Beyzaie passed away in the United States on Dec. 26, coinciding with his 87th birthday.