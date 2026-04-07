Human Chain of Iranian People to Condemn Trump’s Attack on Civilian Infrastructure

Using a harsh tone and inappropriate rhetoric, the US President called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to ship traffic, writing in a message on the “Truth Social” network: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait (of Hormuz), you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

Trump also threatened to target energy facilities and infrastructure such as power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Islamic Republic does not back down.

In response to Trump’s threat to attack energy infrastructure and bridges, Iranians formed human chains around the country’s power plants and bridges.

The people of Ilam in western Iran have formed human chains in condemnation of Trump’s threats to attack bridges and power plants.

The people of Mashhad, northeastern Iran, have formed a human chain in front of the Mashhad Thermal Power Plant.

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The youth of Qazvin, west of Tehran, have formed a human chain in front of the Shahid Rajaee Power Plant.

The people of Neka, in northern Iran, have formed a human chain in front of the Shahid Salimi Neka Power Plant.

A human chain has been formed on the White Bridge of Ahvaz, southern Iran.

Students have formed a human chain on the historic bridge of the southern city of Dezful. This bridge is more than 1700 years old.

The people of Kermanshah, western Iran, have formed a human chain in front of the Bisotun Power Plant.

In Tabriz, northwestern Iran, a human chain has also taken shape in front of the city’s thermal power plant.

According to the latest news, these human chains are being formed in more areas.