Dizi Recipe (Famous Iranian food)

Iranian dishes excel at making people who have never tried them fall in love at the first bite. The unique combination of spices and flavorings with a wide range of vegetables, herbs, fruit, grains, nuts, meat and most importantly rice only needs the wand of Iranian cuisine to perform magic and leave an explosion of unforgettable tastes in the mouth.

The delectable smell, delicious look and perfectly pleasant taste make it almost impossible to resist them. To share the gastronomic delights of Iran, IFP has decided to file a series of mouth-watering recipes for Iranian dishes.

Dizi is a traditional, nutritious Iranian dish which looks like a soup served in two stages. Traditionally, small pieces of flat bread are mixed and eaten with the broth in the first stage. You can skip this part if you don’t like it. Other ingredients are later mashed and served with side dishes of pickles, fresh herbs [garden cress, wild leek, basil, squaw mint, scallion and radish], Doogh [a savory yoghurt-based beverage], raw onions and most importantly freshly-baked flat bread.

In Persian, Dizi refers to clay or stone pots in which the dish is cooked and served. In fact, in Iran, the dish is still served in small crocks in traditional restaurants where customers are provided with a masher to crush the meat and other ingredients after separating the solid part from the broth, known as Abgoosht.