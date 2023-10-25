Friday, October 27, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFoodSelected

Iran’s Sholeh Zard ranked best pudding in world

By IFP Editorial Staff
Sholeh Zard

Iranian traditional saffron rice dessert Sholeh Zard has been voted by online guide for traditional food, TasteAtlas, as the best pudding in the world, outranking world-famous puddings like Turkey’s Sutlac.

The sweet Iranian dessert made with saffron, sugar, and rice and decorated with ground cinnamon, pistachios, or slivered flakes, is high in calorie and easy to prepare.

It is usually served on special occasions or as votive known as Nazri among Iranians, during religious ceremonies or in the fasting Muslim month of Ramadan for breaking fast.

Turkey’s Firin Sutlac, Puerto Rico’s Tembleque, and Thailand’s Khao Niao Mamuang come as next bests on the top ten list released by TasteAtlas.

TasteAtlas says its food rankings are based on the ratings of the audience, with a series of mechanisms that recognize real users and ignore bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings.

2,126 took part in the vote for the 10 Best Rated Puddings in the World list until October 15 at the end of which Iranian pudding Sholeh Zard ranked as the best.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks