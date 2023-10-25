Iran’s Sholeh Zard ranked best pudding in world

The sweet Iranian dessert made with saffron, sugar, and rice and decorated with ground cinnamon, pistachios, or slivered flakes, is high in calorie and easy to prepare.

It is usually served on special occasions or as votive known as Nazri among Iranians, during religious ceremonies or in the fasting Muslim month of Ramadan for breaking fast.

Turkey’s Firin Sutlac, Puerto Rico’s Tembleque, and Thailand’s Khao Niao Mamuang come as next bests on the top ten list released by TasteAtlas.

TasteAtlas says its food rankings are based on the ratings of the audience, with a series of mechanisms that recognize real users and ignore bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings.

2,126 took part in the vote for the 10 Best Rated Puddings in the World list until October 15 at the end of which Iranian pudding Sholeh Zard ranked as the best.