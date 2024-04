The federation website shows that Olfati has been placed second in the ranking with 62 points, therefore qualifying for the Olympic Games.

The achievement is unpresented in the history of Iran’s gymnastics.

Olfati will be the only gymnast from Iran to take part in the event. He will compete in the vault apparatus with of 318 gymnasts from across the world.

The 2024 Olympics is scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital.