The gold medals were won by Grego-Roman wrestlers Ali Ahmadi Vafa in 55kg, Erfan Jarkani in 63kg, Ali Reza Abd-e Vali in 77kg, Mohammad Hadi Seydi in 87kg, and Abolfazl Fathi Tazangi in 130kg.

The first five weight matches of the Asian Championships youth wrestling competitions took place on Saturday in Sriracha, Thailand.

The U15 and U20 Asian Championships kicked off in the Thai city of Sriracha on July 16. The games will end on July 24.