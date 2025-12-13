IFP ExclusiveSport

Iran’s women’s youth goalball team wins gold at Para-Asian Youth Games in Dubai

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s women’s youth goalball team has claimed the championship at the Para-Asian Youth Games in Dubai.

According to Tasnim’s correspondent in the UAE, in the final match of the fifth edition of the Asian Youth Women’s Goalball Tournament held at Al Mazhar Stadium, Iran faced Thailand and secured a 6–2 victory.

Iran dominated both halves of the match, defeating Thailand 2–0 in the first half and 4–2 in the second, achieving an overall 6–2 win to take the gold medal.

In the previous edition of the tournament in Bahrain, the Iranian team had earned the silver medal.

During the preliminary stage of this edition, Iran recorded four wins, including two victories each over South Korea and Thailand.

