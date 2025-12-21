Rooftop football skills of two Iranian village teenagers go viral

The clip shows the boys standing on the rooftops of two neighboring houses, passing a football to each other through the air.

They carefully control and kick the ball without letting it touch the ground, using only aerial passes between the rooftops.

Social media users have widely shared the video, praising the teenagers’ creativity, coordination, and technical ability.

Many viewers described the scene as a simple but striking display of talent, highlighting how limited space and facilities did not stop the boys from practicing the sport they love.