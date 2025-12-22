IFP ExclusiveSport

Iranian Zurkhaneh team win India World Cup

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian national Zurkhaneh team celebrated first place, claiming the championship at the World Cup held in India.

The fifth edition of the World Cup in Zurkhaneh sports and Pahlevani wrestling began on Monday, with seven countries participating. Competing nations included Iran, Iraq, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uganda, Tanzania, and host country India, with athletes competing in various disciplines.

In the team Zurkhaneh event held on Monday, Iran dominated the competition, scoring 745 points to secure first place.

Iraq followed with 372 points, and Azerbaijan took third place with 364 points. Uganda scored 314 points, Tanzania 241, Belarus 216, and India 192 points.

The tournament continued in individual Zurkhaneh events on Monday afternoon, with Pahlevani wrestling competitions scheduled for Tuesday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks