Iranian Zurkhaneh team win India World Cup

The fifth edition of the World Cup in Zurkhaneh sports and Pahlevani wrestling began on Monday, with seven countries participating. Competing nations included Iran, Iraq, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uganda, Tanzania, and host country India, with athletes competing in various disciplines.

In the team Zurkhaneh event held on Monday, Iran dominated the competition, scoring 745 points to secure first place.

Iraq followed with 372 points, and Azerbaijan took third place with 364 points. Uganda scored 314 points, Tanzania 241, Belarus 216, and India 192 points.

The tournament continued in individual Zurkhaneh events on Monday afternoon, with Pahlevani wrestling competitions scheduled for Tuesday.