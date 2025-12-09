IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Concerns over US visas for Iran players ahead of 2026 World Cup preparations

By IFP Editorial Staff

The head of Iran’s Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, has warned that some national team players and staff may be denied US visas ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the federation must be prepared with alternative options for affected squad members.

Taj said on Monday that the issue emerged after a US visa was refused for Saeed Alhoei, a member of the national team’s coaching staff, reportedly due to the location of his military service.

He noted that players with similar backgrounds may face complications. “If for any reason they tell a player not to come, we must have replacements. We have already started this process,” he said.

Taj also criticized FIFA, saying the organization “could have taken a stronger stance” against the US regarding visa restrictions.

On preparations for friendlies ahead of the World Cup, Taj confirmed advanced talks with Portugal for two matches in June and potential matches involving Spain, Qatar, Scotland or Iceland. Spain and Egypt are expected to travel to Qatar, creating possible scheduling opportunities.

Taj said the team has inspected a training camp 56 km from Los Angeles and hopes “no obstruction” will prevent its allocation.

He added that Iranian residents abroad can purchase World Cup tickets, though supporters inside Iran are unlikely to obtain visas.

