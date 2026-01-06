Iran vows firm response to hostile acts

The warning was issued in a Tuesday statement released by the Secretariat of the Defense Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which condemned the escalation of threatening language and interventionist remarks directed at the country.

According to the statement, Iran’s long-standing enemies, who have repeatedly and openly claimed responsibility for the killing of Iranian women and children, are pursuing a deliberate course by reiterating and intensifying threats and interventionist comments in clear violation of accepted principles of international law.

The council said this approach is aimed at fragmenting Iran and harming the country’s foundations, adding that it goes beyond mere political positioning and forms part of a broader pattern of pressure and intimidation that could not be regarded as cost-free, unanswered, or detached from realities on the ground.

Relying on national cohesion, comprehensive deterrent capabilities, and full defensive preparedness, the Islamic Republic of Iran once again emphasizes that the country’s security, independence, and territorial integrity constitute an uncrossable red line, the Defense Council stated.

It warned that any aggression against national interests, interference in internal affairs, or action targeting Iran’s stability would be met with a proportionate, targeted, and decisive reaction.

The statement further noted that within the framework of legitimate defense, Iran does not confine itself solely to reacting after an act has taken place, and considers tangible signs of threat as part of its security calculations.

The council added that the intensification of threatening and interventionist rhetoric, which goes beyond making a verbal stance, could be understood as hostile conduct.

It warned that the continuation of such a path would trigger a proportionate, firm, and decisive response, and said full responsibility for the consequences would rest with those who devise and pursue this course.