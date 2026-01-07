Iran condemns Israeli FM’s Somaliland visit as violation of Somalia’s sovereignty

Esmail Baqaei said on Wednesday that the unauthorized visit by Gideon Sa’ar, the Israeli foreign minister, to Somaliland constitutes a clear breach of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity.

The visit marks the first trip by an Israeli foreign minister to the region following the regime’s recognition of Somaliland.

Referring to the international community’s emphasis on respecting the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Somalia as an independent member of the United Nations, the Iranian spokesperson described the Israeli regime’s actions aimed at the fragmentation of Somalia as a dangerous precedent in international relations and a severe blow to the legal and normative foundations of the United Nations.

Baqaei also stressed the need for cooperation among the international community, as well as Islamic and African countries, to prevent the weakening of Somalia’s national sovereignty.

Somaliland is the name adopted by clans in five northern provinces of Somalia that declared separation from the country in 1991. The region has not been recognized by any country.