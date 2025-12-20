Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Israel

The execution of Aqil Keshavarz was carried out after his conviction for espionage in favor of the Zionist regime, as well as for intelligence links and cooperation with the regime and filming military and security sites.

The sentence was implemented following confirmation by Iran’s Supreme Court and the completion of all legal procedures.

Keshavarz was arrested in April 2025 while filming the headquarters building of the Urmia Infantry Division in the capital of Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, by a patrol of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s protection unit.

During an inspection of his mobile phone, a message from an Israeli-numbered contact and an individual using the username “Osher” was discovered.

A search of the hotel where Keshavarz was staying also led to the discovery of a coded notebook containing the names and addresses of several security institutions.

Further investigations revealed that in 2022 Keshavarz had also established contact and cooperation on Telegram with one of the groups affiliated with the anti-Iran terror group MKO, sending images and carrying out slogan-writing activities as directed by the group’s administrators.

After each mission, a Mossad officer transferred payments to the accused in the form of cryptocurrency and sent him the transaction receipts.