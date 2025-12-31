FM Araghchi: Iran will not hesitate to respond decisively to any aggression

In a letter addressed to foreign ministers worldwide, Araghchi described recent threats by the US president against Iran as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Referring to remarks Donald Trump made on Sunday in a meeting with the Israeli regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said any threat to use force against Iran clearly contravenes the UN Charter’s prohibition on threats or use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The foreign minister recalled the joint US-Israeli military attacks against Iran in June, arguing that the latest threats reflect Washington’s “continued unlawful and aggressive approach,” for which the US would bear full responsibility.

He also pointed to the US president’s public admission of direct involvement in attacks on Iranian civilians, critical infrastructure, and Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, slamming the acts as grave breaches of international law that entail individual criminal responsibility.

Araghchi criticized the double standards, noting Washington’s unconditional support for Israel, the only nuclear-armed regime in West Asia, as a serious threat to regional and global security.

He warned that silence in the face of such threats encourages impunity and emboldens further aggression.