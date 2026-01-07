Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad

The death sentence of Ali Ardestani was carried out early Wednesday morning after his conviction for espionage in favor of the Israeli regime’s intelligence service, Mossad, was confirmed by Iran’s Supreme Court and finalized through the legal process.

According to the case file, the convict was recruited by the Mossad intelligence and terrorist service through cyberspace and, in exchange for receiving specified sums of money and empty promises, carried out missions on behalf of the Zionist spy agency.

Based on existing documents, evidence, and the explicit confessions of the convicted individual, Ardestani, acting on the orders of Mossad officers, provided the service with images and photographs of specific locations as well as information related to targeted subjects. Upon completing each mission, he received payments in the form of cryptocurrency.

The case documents also show that, in addition to maintaining virtual contact with Mossad officers, the convict had links with agents of the Zionist regime inside Iran.

Through Mossad officers, he met in person with an identified individual inside the country at various locations, handed over the collected information along with photos and videos, and then received new assignments.

Ardestani was arrested after being identified while he was in the process of carrying out a mission for the Zionist regime.

During interrogations and preliminary investigations, the convict stated that his motive for betraying the country had been to obtain a multimillion-dollar reward and a visa for the United Kingdom.