Iran Judiciary: Verdict on Israeli spy to be issued soon

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Court

Iran’s judiciary spokesperson says the verdict in the case of a spy linked to the Israeli regime, who was arrested during the recent 12-day war, will be issued soon in Alborz Province, west of Tehran.

Asghar Jahangir said the defendant was a dual national who obtained Swedish citizenship in 2020 and had been residing in Sweden.

According to Jahangir, the suspect was recruited by the Israeli regime’s intelligence services in 2023 and, after undergoing training in six European countries, had most recently traveled to the occupied territories (Israel) two weeks before entering Iran.

He added that the suspect entered Iran one month before the outbreak of the recent 12-day war and was staying in a villa on the outskirts of Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province.

Jahangir said the suspect was carrying electronic espionage equipment, which was identified by judicial authorities, and was arrested during the 12-day war.

The judiciary spokesperson said the case demonstrates that Iran’s judicial system acts swiftly and decisively wherever reports of espionage are received.

Jahangir emphasized that pursuing espionage cases has been on the judiciary’s agenda since the very beginning of the 12-day war, and that prosecutors across the country have been instructed—under an order from the head of the judiciary—to handle such cases promptly.

