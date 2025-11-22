Iran’s Intelligence Minister: Israel facing “epidemic” of Iranian infiltration

Speaking about the recent twelve-day conflict involving Israel and the United States, Khatib described Iran as emerging victorious, with its missile capabilities successfully targeting critical Israeli sites, contrary to Tel Aviv’s predictions.

Khatib referred to the arrest of an Israeli air force officer accused of spying for Iran and the transfer of sensitive nuclear and classified documents as evidence of Iran’s intelligence effectiveness.

He argued that these developments reflect the country’s growing power and resilience, reinforced during the twelve-day war.

The intelligence minister underlined the unity of the Iranian people during the conflict, saying that foreign attempts to incite unrest or undermine public support backfired. He praised the solidarity of Iran’s diverse population, including different ethnic and religious groups, in supporting national defense.

Khatib said that the US and Israel are involved in backing extremist groups, cyberattacks, weapons smuggling, and other destabilizing measures to disrupt Iranian security, particularly in border regions.

He added that these efforts were thwarted thanks to the coordinated work of Iran’s military, intelligence, security, and judicial institutions.

He stated that strategic victories and Iran’s ability to compel enemies to revise their policies demonstrate Tehran’s growing influence, resilience, and global standing as a secure and united nation.