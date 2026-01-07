Iran says conditions not ripe for negotiations with US

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araqchi reacted to the interventionist remarks by US President Donald Trump and his support for rioters, saying that Iran’s internal issues are solely related to the Iranian nation.

He noted that the government and the people are engaged in interaction and dialogue with one another.

Araqchi also said that the present conditions are not appropriate for negotiations with the US because of the policies pursued by Washington.

Iran has never left the negotiating table and has always been ready for talks based on mutual respect and shared interests, but such an approach is currently absent in the US administration, the top Iranian diplomat stated.

Araqchi further announced that he will depart for Lebanon on Thursday, adding that Iran’s relations with Lebanon, encompassing the entire Lebanese establishment and its government, have long existed and that Tehran seeks to expand those ties.

He noted that an economic delegation would accompany him on the visit to Beirut.