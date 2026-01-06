Iranian daily criticizes FM Araghchi over ‘snapback’ sanctions, calls diplomacy ineffective

In an editorial published on Tuesday, the newspaper warned that Iran is facing a “critical and unprecedented” situation marked by economic imbalances, public discontent and external threats.

It argued that unresolved livelihood problems have heightened social tensions and created conditions that could be exploited by hostile actors at home and abroad.

Turning to foreign policy, Ettela’at questioned the performance of Iran’s diplomacy, particularly in negotiations held in Oman and Italy, saying officials presented no clear initiatives and failed to anticipate hostile actions by adversaries.

The paper was especially critical of Iran’s handling of the UN “snapback mechanism” and sanctions, asking what had been achieved “beyond slogans and repeated references to international law.”

The editorial accused the foreign minister of portraying diplomatic stagnation as a “benefit of sanctions” and urged accountability instead of deflection.

It also described Iran’s representation at the UN as passive, saying Iranian diplomats failed to adequately respond to insulting remarks by US and Israeli representatives.

Domestically, the paper emphasized dialogue as the only rational path forward, warning that ignoring legitimate public grievances risks deepening instability.