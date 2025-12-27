Iran condemns Zionist regime’s moves undermining Somalia’s territorial integrity

Baqaei described the move as a clear violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law.

He further underlined the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the necessity of preserving the national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, slamming this malicious move by the Zionist regime as being in line with the regime’s policy of destabilizing regional countries and exacerbating insecurity in the Red Sea region and the Horn of Africa.

Baqaei then reaffirmed Iran’s support for the firm stance of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as well as the African Union on the issue and their condemnation of the Zionist regime’s action.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman called on the international community to take decisive action to neutralize this expansionist and threat-creating act of the occupying regime.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the recognition of the “Republic of Somaliland”. Somaliland is the name adopted by clans in five northern provinces of Somalia that have declared independence from the country.