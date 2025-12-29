Iran rejects Israeli recognition of Somaliland as “baseless, destabilizing”

Responding to questions about regional and international reactions, including statements by the EU in support of Somalia’s territorial integrity, Baqaei said no country has endorsed such a recognition and that it lacks any foundation in international law or within the UN system.

He stated, “Recognition of a part of an independent country by an illegitimate regime is aimed at fragmenting Islamic countries, weakening the region, and making it more vulnerable to Israeli ambitions and aggression.”

According to Baqaei, regional states have unanimously opposed the move, citing clear rejections by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League and the African Union.

The spokesperson noted that Somalia itself has taken a firm stance and that public protests have already taken place in the country.

He warned that the issue goes beyond Somalia alone and should be viewed as part of a wider plan to create insecurity across West Asia, the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

He added that Iran has discussed the matter in recent phone calls with regional foreign ministers and that further consultations, particularly within the OIC framework, will continue.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following a brutal civil war, without gaining any recognition.