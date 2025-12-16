IFP ExclusiveAsiaSport

South Korean court issues verdict in case involving Iranian track and field team members

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Prison

A court in South Korea has issued its verdict in the case involving four members of Iran’s national track and field delegation who were arrested during the Asian Athletics Championships.

The individuals were detained in June 2025 on charges related to sexual assault against a South Korean woman and appeared in several court hearings.

According to the ruling, two of the defendants were acquitted of all charges, while the other two were sentenced to short prison terms ranging from two to four years.

The verdict was issued at the first-instance level, and the convicted individuals have the right to appeal the decision.

Back in mid-June, South Korea’s media had reported that three members of the Iranian delegation, including two athletes and one coach, were arrested during the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in the city of Gumi on charges of assaulting a 20-year-old woman.

About a week later, a fourth team member was added to the list of suspects.

According to the reports, out of Iran’s 19-member delegation to the championships, 14 individuals returned to the country following the incident.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks