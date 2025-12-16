South Korean court issues verdict in case involving Iranian track and field team members

The individuals were detained in June 2025 on charges related to sexual assault against a South Korean woman and appeared in several court hearings.

According to the ruling, two of the defendants were acquitted of all charges, while the other two were sentenced to short prison terms ranging from two to four years.

The verdict was issued at the first-instance level, and the convicted individuals have the right to appeal the decision.

Back in mid-June, South Korea’s media had reported that three members of the Iranian delegation, including two athletes and one coach, were arrested during the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in the city of Gumi on charges of assaulting a 20-year-old woman.

About a week later, a fourth team member was added to the list of suspects.

According to the reports, out of Iran’s 19-member delegation to the championships, 14 individuals returned to the country following the incident.