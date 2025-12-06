Two key organizers of Kish marathon detained over violating Iranian law

According to the prosecutor, judicial supervision orders have also been issued.

A government official involved in organizing the marathon has been banned from employment in state institutions, while the private-sector organizer has been prohibited from engaging in sports management activities and organizing athletic events.

The prosecutor explained that one of the detainees is an official of the Kish Free Zone Organization, and the other is an individual from the private company responsible for running the marathon.

After the charges were formally presented to them, both suspects were issued bail orders. Meanwhile, temporary judicial supervision orders were issued under Article 247 of Iran’s Code of Criminal Procedure. These include the employment ban for the government official and the prohibition on sports-related managerial activities for the private-sector organizer.

The Kish prosecutor underscored that lawful recreational and sports activities that promote economic vitality are supported, but the judiciary will firmly pursue the case to uphold national laws and regulations, ensure adherence to religious principles, and enforce deterrent action against violations in public events.