Father of slain Tehran university student pardons killer

Amir Mohammad Khaleqi’s father attended Tehran’s criminal prosecutor’s office and officially forgave the murderer during a reconciliation session attended by the victim’s family and the convict.

As part of the pardon, the father set a condition that the convict must perform public service work two days a week.

During the session, the murderer recited verses from the Quran, stating that he had changed his behavior and chosen a different path in life.

Amir Mohammad Khaleqi, a 19-year-old Iranian student of management at the University of Tehran, was attacked by two motorcycle-riding thieves on the night of February 24, 2025, while returning to his dormitory. He died the following morning due to his injuries.

Following the incident, President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the Minister of Science to closely follow up the case. The suspects were arrested on February 30. Authorities have since announced plans to name a street and a school after the late student, and to build a school in his hometown in his memory.