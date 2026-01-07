Iran Judiciary chief warns of no leniency for rioters, their supporters

Speaking at a gathering of senior commanders of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces, Ejei said hostile actors have openly supported the violent unrest, making the situation fundamentally different from previous years.

“The enemy has explicitly backed the rioters. Therefore, no excuses will be accepted from those involved, their supporters, or those who directed them,” he said, referring to the recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, among others, who warned Iran against cracking down on the protests.

Several Iranian cities have been the scene of protests, at time violent, over economic hardships for the past ten days. In many cases, these unrests have been accompanied by acts of sabotage carried out by opportunistic individuals.

While emphasizing firm action against violence and disorder, the judiciary chief acknowledged that some protests stem from legitimate economic grievances, particularly currency instability.

He said the State Inspectorate Organization had been tasked more than a month ago with a thorough investigation into currency fluctuations, alongside a special committee working on the issue.

Ejei argued that after failing to achieve their objectives during the 12-day conflict in June, Iran’s adversaries are now seeking to create insecurity from within.